Cedars-Sinai Neurosurgeon Joins Children's Institute Board of Trustees to Promote Physical and Mental Health Equity for Los Angeles Children & Families
January 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLOS ANGELES (January 27, 2022) – Children's Institute (CII), the largest agency of its kind partnering with communities to transform the lives of children and families in Los Angeles, announced Lindsey Ross, MD, has joined its Board of Trustees.
Lindsey Ross, MD is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles California. Dr. Ross currently serves as a clinical leader for the Cedars-Sinai Health Equity Council and is the Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion subcommittee for Graduate Medical Education.
In 2016, she served as a White House Fellow for the Obama Administration. In this position she acted as a Science and Health Policy Counselor for the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Dr. Ross has been recognized for her leadership and commitment to healthcare delivery and was awarded the Top 40 under 40 Leaders in Minority Health in 2017 by the Congressional Black Caucus. She has served as a medical consultant for television and radio programming as well as newspaper publications and continues to make several public appearances as a community lecturer.
"I am from Los Angeles and am deeply committed to the greater Los Angeles community," says Dr. Ross, "The mission of CII to provide education, healthcare resources, safe environment for socializing and opportunities for children and families to live a fulfilling life is right on target. At a time when social injustice, health inequity and economic disparities are more evident than ever, I wanted to align myself with an organization like CII."
Dr. Ross joins Cedars-Sinai colleague, Nicole Leonard, JD, MBA, on CII's Board of Trustees as part of CII's commitment to health equity. This year, Cedars physicians hosted three virtual and bilingual town hall Q&A sessions about the COVID-19 vaccine – one for CII staff and two for CII families and community members. This past summer, Cedars offered eight pop-up vaccine clinics on CII's campuses, open to all community members age 12 and older.
"For many families already struggling with the stressors of poverty, the COVID-19 crisis has been devastating on many levels," says CII President and CEO, Martine Singer, "Never has the link between physical health and mental wellbeing been more clear, and at this crucial time for our families and for Children's Institute's mission, I am grateful to have the expertise of Dr. Lindsey Ross on our Board of Trustees. She is not only a skilled clinician but also a dedicated advocate for her Los Angeles community."
For more than 100 years, Children's Institute (CII) has supported children and families in healing from traumatic experiences. Every year, CII impacts the lives of 30,000 children and families across Los Angeles, where decades of underinvestment and racist policies have resulted in poverty and lack of opportunity - from Echo Park to Watts to Long Beach. Our two-generation model includes high-quality early education and youth programs, counseling services, parenting supports, workforce and community leadership development, and advocacy for community investment where it is needed most. But there is more work to be done so that all children have equitable access to opportunities, families have pathways to prosperity, and communities are healthy and safe.
Learn more at childrensinstitute.org. More about CII's Board of Trustees, can be found here: https://www.childrensinstitute.org/about/
