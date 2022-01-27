Manassas, VA Author Publishes Autobiographical Self Help Book
January 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMore Secrets, a new book by Peggy Sue, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What is Peggy Sue up to now? Just delivering diet tips and food for spiritual growth. Tackling subjects that affect us daily and providing opinions and answers to questions as old as time. More Secrets is a book meant to have people think about matters in life that affect your welfare, whether spiritually, physically, or emotionally: whether you use the diet tips or the spiritual nuggets, you will find evidence of Peggy Sue's care for others and hopes for readers to take whatever they can Take a few minutes to read and don't be surprised if her insights change your life!
About the Author
Peggy Sue has lived a life filled with challenges and an emotional roller coaster, that has proven to help her to want to share the knowledge she accrued throughout her life. More Secrets like the first book My Secrets are what Peggy Sue wants to have you join her in the quest of finding the answers to battle obesity and understand the mysteries that make us a civilization that is healthy spiritually and morally. As a mother Peggy Sue tried to instill her values and beliefs to her children. because they are grown and out of the home, Peggy Sue decided to affect the lives of others in the hope of giving through her writing what others may need to hear, whether it be scriptural truths or practical advice. The greatest lesson Peggy Sue learned is to love others and to give what she has through her writing.
More Secrets is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-809-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/more-secrets/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/more-secrets/
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
