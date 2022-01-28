Holbrook, MA Author Publishes Book
January 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFor The Love Of God: An Approach to Peace, Coexistence, Community, and Truth, a new book by Tony Antonellis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tony Antonellis's mother always told him he should never discuss religion in public, but he believes we all need to be talking about religion a whole lot more. In a world marked and divided by countless religious sects, in which differences are perceived as more important than similarities, For the Love of God calls for all humans to come together under the one thing that connects us all: God. Through a deep and thought-provoking analysis of the world's greatest religions, Antonellis puts forth his theory of "God-centeredness," a pluralistic, open-ended understanding that is appropriate to humanity's finite reality.
About the Author
Tony Antonellis was born into an Italian-American and French-American family. Over the course of his career, he has worked as a chef, a tractor-trailer driver, and for Polaroid before becoming a social worker. He graduated from Eastern Nazarene College and has always had an interest in religion.
For The Love Of God: An Approach to Peace, Coexistence, Community, and Truth is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 and eBook ($21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4034-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/for-the-love-of-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/for-the-love-of-god/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
