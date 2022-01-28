Shreveport, LA Author Publishes Book
January 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey: From Earth to Glory, a new book by Mattie P. Wilson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Journey is a non-fiction narrative with unique and eye-catching illustrations that magnify each chapter. Life is the route we all travel, with multiple twists and turns and decisions which will shape, make, or break us. Thereby, our future is discovered.
A known fact: We will all spend eternity either in heaven or hell. It's one's choice! The Journey sheds light on the way to live and never die and reminds all that Jesus will soon return. By covering a multitude of life happenings and being non-discriminatory, every age group, gender, or nationality can identify with episodes, events, or circumstances within.
About the Author
Mattie P. Wilson graduated from Springville High School in Coushatta, LA. She continued her education at Grambling University and Northwestern School of Nursing. God blessed her with two daughters, Cheryl Wilson-Cuningham and Kashundra Wilson-Lynch. Wilson worked a total of thirty-eight years in the healthcare field. One of her hobbies is writing, and she also enjoys baking and fashion designing. She resides in Shreveport, LA.
The Journey: From Earth to Glory is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 and eBook ($28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-807-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-journey/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us