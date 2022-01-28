Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Spiritual Collection of Poems
January 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Liberation of Learning Geniuses, a new book by Javon Hill, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Liberation of Learning Geniuses is an important work about growth and living. It shows that you have the choice to determine how your life is played out and how your spirituality plays an essential role. Javon Hill provides personal experiences to demonstrate how to survive each day through the good, the bad, love, loss, triumph, and failure. Hill provides his unique perspective on life to aid you on your journey through his collection of powerful poetry.
About the Author
Javon Hill has always had a love for expressing himself through art whether it be music, poetry, or even martial arts. Living in the 53206-area code of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hill has had to find ways to stay out of the streets and set an example for his younger siblings. He has found poetry as the best means of expression for his emotions and thoughts. He hopes to convey a message about his spiritual experiences for his readers, as well as entertain.
The Liberation of Learning Geniuses is a 318-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2099-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-liberation-of-learning-geniuses/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us