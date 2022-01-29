Scottsville, KY Author Publishes Illustrated Children's Book
January 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJackie & Lulabug: Ride the Range with Ronney, a new book written by Beverly Loverin and illustrated by Dan Terry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jackie and Lulabug the ladybug are best friends and they like to go on adventures together. Join them, along with Ronney the horse, and you too will find happiness and enjoyment in their adventures.
About the Author
Beverly Loverin is a country music songwriter and wrote and produced an album for her daughter, Justine "JT" Loverin, who is a singer, writer, and new mother. Beverly enjoys her family and friends, riding horses and roping, the great outdoors, cooking, travel, playing bridge, learning new languages, world history, the arts, meeting new friends, and learning interesting things.
Follow the author on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jackieandlulabugtales, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jackieandlulabugtales/ and on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@jackieandlulabugtales.
Jackie & Lulabug: Ride the Range with Ronney is a 54-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7273-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jackie-lulabug-ride-the-range-with-ronney/
