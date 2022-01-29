Harvey Kubernik Joins Ian Punnett On "Coast To Coast Am" To Discuss The Life And Career Of Meat Loaf
January 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTonight at 1 am EST / 10 pm PST, Harvey Kubernik joins Ian Punnett on "Coast to Coast AM" to discuss Meat Loaf's life and career. Harvey penned the first Meat Loaf biography for the 1977 LP of Meat Loaf's "Bat Out of Hell" album, initially released on Cleveland International Records, for which he received a Platinum album picture disc. In the 2014 BBC-TV documentary, "Meat Loaf: In and Out of Hell." Directed by Matt O'Casey, and featuring an on-screen interview with Harvey, who also provided supplemental narration in the film, it was first broadcast in the US on the Showtime cable TV Channel. The celluloid portrait of Meat Loaf, seen on BBC Four TV on March 13, 2021, that will be broadcast in the first quarter of 2022 on various cable networks. Harvey is the author of twenty books on the history of popular rock music, including the 2020 "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," and with his brother Kenneth, the 2021 "Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child."
This week on "rock'sbackpages" the online library of pop writing, features two Harvey Kubernik interviews with two influential musicians and pop music legends. Record producer Willie Mitchell (Hi Records) who recorded Al Green's #1 hit single "Let's Stay Together," with whom he fashioned the Memphis-style. Two items down in the same column with Meat Loaf's "Words Right Out of My Mouth," Harvey is named again for his 2006 interview with the Ventures Don Wilson (1933-2022).
And if you haven't been following Kubernik's Korner, you may not know that director Martin Scorsese' music documentary, "The Last Waltz," will be getting an official Criterion Collection 4K digital restoration and is scheduled for a Blu-ray release on March 29, 2022. Harvey Kubernik, who attended the legendary concert by The Band in San Francisco, examines the landmark event and implements 1976, 2004, and 2017 interviews he conducted with the group's Robbie Robertson for "Music Connection" magazine.
BestClassicBands spotlights Harvey Kubernik's interview with Micky Dolenz of the Monkees the week of January 16th-23rd. Read Harvey's 2014 dialogue with the voice of the Monkees who will be touring in 2022 along with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals.
Contact Information
Travis Edward Pike
Otherworld Cottage Industries
3237330710
Contact Us
Travis Edward Pike
Otherworld Cottage Industries
3237330710
Contact Us