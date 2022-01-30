Bismarck, ND Author Publishes Children's Book
January 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInside a Snowflake, a new book by Mary Tello-Pool and Maria Elena Skjerseth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inside a Snowflake allows readers to come along on a whimsical ride through a winter wonderland, and to see the world through the eyes of a child as she takes in the wonder all around her. Along the way, she learns that snowflakes are unique and beautiful in their own way, just like the people that surround her.
Mary Tello-Pool is a wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer, and nurse. She enjoys writing children's stories and has written many for her children and grandchildren. Maria Elena Skjerseth is Mary's six-year old granddaughter, and the co-author of this snowflake story. It was Maria who encouraged her grandmother to publish her stories so they could be shared with children everywhere.
Inside a Snowflake is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7163-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/inside-a-snowflake/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us