ESC' Innovative Industry 4.0 HVAC/R and AHU Solutions Showcased at The 2022 AHR Expo
January 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Las Vegas, NV] – The leading innovators and thinkers from the world of HVACR technology will be gathering in Las Vegas for the industry's must-attend event at The 2022 AHR Expo from Jan 31st to Feb 2nd.
As one of the fastest-growing manufacturers of cleanroom and HVAC/R AHU solutions, Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) will be showcasing their efficient, simple and innovative AHUs, airflow measurement and control solutions. Since 1930, the AHR Expo has been a place for industry leaders to explore the latest trends and applications and to cultivate mutually beneficial business relationships.
"Our company's history is deeply rooted in the HVAC sector, dating all the way back to 1983, with commercial industrial heating, air conditioning and refrigeration with a strong specialty in electronic control systems and close tolerance temperature/humidity control," said Aaron Styles, CEO of ESC.
"We've come a long way since then. Today, we're designing and building fully customizable and scalable cleanroom controlled environments for clients in the most demanding industries in North America. We look forward to showcasing these solutions at The AHR Expo and meeting with like-minded people."
Vern Solomon, Founder/ Innovator at ESC added, "We offer scalable and compliant Air Handling Units (AHU) that can serve as the air source for Terminal HEPA fan filter modules. These systems can be a simple fan and a pre-filter. Or they can be more complex with various levels of filtration, dehumidification and air conditioning."
"These scalable solutions are built with constant compliance in mind. They make it simple and affordable for organizations to meet the strict cleanroom design and regulatory requirements of ISO or regulatory agencies for GMP, such as US FDA, Health Canada and the EU."
-30-
About The 2022 AHR Expo
The AHR Expo is the world's premier HVACR event, attracting the most comprehensive
gathering of industry professionals from around the globe each year. The Show provides a unique forum where manufacturers of all sizes and specialties, whether a major industry
brand or innovative start-up, can come together to share ideas and showcase the future of
HVACR technology under one roof.
The next Show, co-sponsored by ASHRAE and AHRI, will be held Jan. 31 - Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, and is held concurrently with ASHRAE's Winter Conference.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
We understand that you want to be confident your Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC/R: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC/R systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Environmental Systems Corporation
Contact Us