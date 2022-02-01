Petaluma, CA Author Publishes Book about Birds
February 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Story of Jazz and Vihar, a new book by Kathy Guthormsen & Poe the Common Raven and illustrated by Karen Phillips, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the story of the birds at The Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County. The Rescue Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to care for orphaned and injured native wild birds with the intent to heal the injured and raise the young so that all can be returned to the wild; and to educate the public regarding the values and problems of our native bird species. For more information, check out The Bird Rescue Center website at: www.birdrescuecenter.org.
The Story of Jazz and Vihar is a 42-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7220-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-story-of-jazz-and-vihar/
