LeGrand S. Redfield, Jr. Earns Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®) from The American College of Financial Services
February 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLeGrand S. Redfield, Jr., President of Asset Management Group, Inc, in Stamford, Connecticut has earned the designation of Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®) from The American College. Unlike a general financial planning program like the CFP® or ChFC®, the RICP® delves much more deeply into the specific area of retirement income planning. It also trains advisers to plan for potential issues that can have a serious negative impact on a person's retirement plans.
Retirees and soon-to-be retirees need to pick well trained, educated, and qualified financial planners to help develop their retirement income plan. When an individual finds an adviser with the RICP® designation, they'll know their adviser has the specific education and knowledge that can guide them through all the complexities to ensure their savings last throughout retirement.
While many financial professionals are experienced in advising and helping individuals to accumulate retirement assets, the increasing number of retirees means there is a large demand for expertise in how to manage, use, and distribute those assets. But fewer advisers have expertise in subjects, such as how to determine the following:
The American College created the RICP® to educate financial advisers how best to help clients make sure their nest eggs last, ensuring a greater peace of mind during a retirement that could be decades long. It focuses on topics such as how to convert your savings into steady retirement income, choosing when to claim Social Security and company retirement benefits, addressing health and long-term care, and more.
The program provides its students with a series of Best Practices, covering wide ranging topics such as Social Security, risks in retirement financial planning, Medicare and other health insurance options, long-term care needs, as well as tax and estate planning. These arm RICP®'s with the tools they need to help their clients maintain their customary standard of living throughout retirement, address income gaps, create an estate plan, and limit risk.
Asset Management Group, Inc., www.AMGplanning.com, was founded in 1983. The financial planning practice is a dynamic, privately held company with a well-established customer base. The firm builds long-term relationships with clients and provides them with financial planning advice and counseling. The company is proactive in bringing information and advice to its clients and strives to provide services that exceed their client's expectations.
The American College of Financial Services is a nonprofit educational institution with the highest level of academic accreditation, dedicated to leadership in innovative training and development for financial services professionals. The College is distinguished by resources of the highest quality, innovation in program delivery and design, and results that create sustainable advantages for students; serving as a valued business partner to banks, brokerage firms, insurance companies, and others for over 80 years. The American College has assembled a faculty of the foremost thought leaders in the industry to help companies and their associates succeed.
