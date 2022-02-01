Dallas, TX Doctor of Education and Author Publishes Children's Book
February 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsValentina Bina's Traveling Knack, a new book by Dr. Amanda Portes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Everyone has a traveling knack. What will Valentina Bina's be?
Join Valentina Bina and her parents on their trip to Peru, where they travel, try new things, and seek to discover Valentina's traveling knack. This book not only describes the colorful city of Cusco, the rich culture of Peru, and the historical sites that make this country special, but it also shows how perseverance and positivity can help Valentina Bina discover what makes her unique!
About the Author
Dr. Amanda Portes is an educator that has focused on children's literacy development for over a decade. She enjoys reading and helping children learn how to read! Her writing dives into culture, self-awareness, and a deeper understanding of the text. The reading comprehension questions included in the text allow for children to develop the knowledge, and skills to become fluent and enthusiastic readers!
Valentina Bina's Traveling Knack is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4194-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/valentina-binas-traveling-knack/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/valentina-binas-traveling-knack/
