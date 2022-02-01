Eagle Pass, TX Author Publishes Memoir
February 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Story, a new book by Enrique Barrera, has been released by RoseDog Books.
My Story details the extraordinary life of the Enrique Barrera who has maintained a strange and close relationship with an Angel since age seven. We dive into the drama of being forced to live in two worlds since early ages. And the shock it created in his life and personality and how he bravely dealt with it.
The nature of these experiences were so strong and shocking that he kept them in complete secret during his entire life until recently, when certain events made him change his mind and reveal it to the world.
The result is My Story which will take you through more than sixty complex subjects, explained in a very simple and easy to understand manner, with plenty of examples that will keep you on the edge from page one to the end.
The Angel abducted Barrera's spirit numerous times, took him to heaven, and showed him life on the other side, in all its complexity and in real time. The angel taught him the cycle of life, revealing him an amazing world that is occult for all humanity.
In this book, you will find clearly explained, amazing revelations that contradict our present paradigm about the nature of the human being, the purpose of our lives and its cycles, human misperceptions about God, the spiritual world, the Soul, love, life after death, the nature of God, the Genesis, other civilizations in our galaxy, our past since two hundred thousand years ago, a look into our future, and the magnificent event of the "Ascension of the Human Race," which is happening right at this moment.
About the Author
Enrique Barrera is an architect educated in Mexico who has been living in the United States for more than forty years. He is an honest and direct man who enjoys quiet life, classical music, family, friends, and talking to total strangers.
My Story is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-813-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-story-by-enrique-barrera/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-story-barrera/
Contact Information
