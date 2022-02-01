Snowbound's Document Viewer and Evolving Digital Landscape Drives 14% Growth
February 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsWaltham, MA (February 1,2022) - Snowbound Software, the leader in web-based document viewing, announces a strong year-end performance driven primarily by its flagship VirtualViewer® solution. The company, which will be celebrating its 26th anniversary in February, inked its second highest year in its history with 14% growth in 2021.
Additional year-end key metrics:
"We are fortunate to offer a solution that solves a challenge many organizations are facing today as they upgrade or implement a new digital transformation process to address the needs of working on-prem, remote or hybrid," states Simon Wieczner, CEO at Snowbound. "As businesses continue to map out a new normal in the rapidly changing digital document space, an advanced cloud-based document viewer is becoming more of a necessity, to not only ensure internal information access and expediting internal processes, but also provide trouble-free document access to external users while satisfying compliance mandates."
Snowbound's VirtualViewer, supported by its powerful RasterMaster® SDK used by many top financial, insurance, and document management solutions, equips users with an extensive feature set including annotations, redactions, page manipulation, and intuitive navigation to extend collaborative capabilities. VirtualViewer supports numerous formats including PDF, MS Office, AFP, DWG, TIFF, email, video, audio files and more within one universal interface. Its REST API and RESTful content handler provides a more flexible development and deployment capability enabling it to be easily integrated into most applications. In addition, the company offers connectors for IBM FileNet, Alfresco and Pega.
Wieczner added, "We delivered 25 new features across our products last year, secured 3 new channel partnerships and made it even easier for users to test our solutions with our license-less evaluations available on Docker and Maven. We also continue to enhance our product support and documentation to be more informative and helpful, allowing our customers to move faster from evaluation to implementation."
Michael Sabourin, Chief Operating Officer added, "Snowbound's products are driven primarily by customer and partner requirements. Our ability to continually meet their needs and address the market demands is the key to our high customer retention rating. Not only do we have the expertise to solve customers' complex document issues but we have a global network of partners and system integrators to ensure our customers' success."
About Snowbound
Snowbound Software has been the independent leader in document viewing and conversion technology since 1996. Our technologies play an integral role in digital transformation efforts by enhancing and speeding company workflows for the Fortune 2000, including insurance claims processing, financial transactions and more. Snowbound excels in providing customers with powerful solutions for capturing, viewing, processing, redacting and archiving hundreds of different document and image types. Thanks to our multi-environment support, Snowbound's products operate across all popular platforms and can be easily integrated into new or existing enterprise content management systems. Nine of the 10 largest banks in the United States (seven of 10 in the world), as well as some of the biggest healthcare providers, government agencies worldwide, and insurance companies rely on Snowbound for their mission-critical document needs. Learn more at www.snowbound.com and follow us on Twitter @SnowboundS.
Contact Information
Jody Spencer
Snowbound Software
Contact Us
Jody Spencer
Snowbound Software
Contact Us