Media invitation: 410 lbs of pure gold! Premiere for revolutionary artwork in New York City's Central Park TOMORROW!

+++ Embargo: 2 February 2022, 7 a.m. EST +++ THIS IS A NOTE FOR THE EDITORS ONLY (not for publication) +++New York City. For days now, screens in Times Square have been showing these mysterious coordinates: N 40° 46' 22'' / W 73° 58' 17''. Now it's clear what they lead to an unprecedented work of art. It will be revealed tomorrow, on 2 February 2022, at 9 a.m. local time, in the middle of New York City's Central Park, under high security measures.+++ Embargo: 2 February 2022, 7 a.m. EST +++ THIS IS A NOTE FOR THE EDITORS ONLY (not for publication) +++Place: New York City, Central Park, Naumburg BandshellTime: Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 9 a.m. local timePress contact: press@castellocube.com Sender HoGa Capital AG