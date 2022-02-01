Media invitation: 410 lbs of pure gold! Premiere for revolutionary artwork in New York City's Central Park TOMORROW!
New York City. For days now, screens in Times Square have been showing these mysterious coordinates: N 40° 46' 22'' / W 73° 58' 17''. Now it's clear what they lead to – an unprecedented work of art. It will be revealed tomorrow, on 2 February 2022, at 9 a.m. local time, in the middle of New York City's Central Park, under high security measures.
Place: New York City, Central Park, Naumburg Bandshell
Time: Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 9 a.m. local time
