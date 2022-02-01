FCS' Michele Farley Proudly Receives Official LCCI Designation
February 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Toronto, ON] - The team at FCS Fire Consulting Services is elated to announce that Michele Farley has received the official designation of Leader of the Canadian Condominium Institute (LCCI) for her work and leadership in fire protection in Ontario's condominiums.
"CCI Huronia is thrilled to award our prestigious LCCI designation to Michele Farley in formal recognition of her outstanding contributions to the condominium industry over many years," said Debbie Dale, President, CCI - Huronia Chapter.
"CCI values such significant noteworthy expertise, long term contributions and is particularly grateful that Michele has accepted this designation. We look forward to ongoing great achievements alongside Michele's own and that of her business, FCS Fire Consulting Services Ltd."
The LCCI designation is open to any CCI member who provides goods and/or services, through annual employment time and volunteer time, to or within the condominium/strata/copropriété industry. The designation is open to any particular profession or trade.
"This is a huge honour and I am truly humbled by it. I am well-acquainted with people like Murray Johnson that also have this prestigious distinction. I am incredibly proud to be in their company," said Farley.
Murray Johnson, OLCM, CCI (Hon's), LCCI is the Vice President of Client Operations at Crossbridge Condominium Services Ltd, as well as the President of the Canadian Condominium Institute – Toronto and Area Chapter. He received his own LCCI designation a few months ago.
"Make no mistake, it's not a walk in the park, it takes real work and commitment to be able to be awarded this designation," said Johnson in a Linkedin post announcing his designation.
He also added a comment directly at Farley, writing, "The list of what is required for the LCCI is extensive but those of us with a passion for the industry and a want to make things better are already invested so much that you would be surprised that you already meet much of what is required. I know much of what I learned, I learned from you!"
Farley's 35-year career and work through FCS have helped establish her as a true leader in the fire safety industry, particularly when it comes to condominiums. In August of this year, FCS Fire Consulting became Canada's 1st ULC Authorized S-1001 Integrated Systems Testing Service Provider. A short time later, FCS' Tom Marchese became one of the first people in Canada to issue a ULC S-1001 Certificate for Integrated Systems Testing, as one of the few people in Canada that is authorized to do so.
Anyone with questions or concerns about their condominium building's life safety system is encouraged to reach out to admin@fcsfire.com or 1-800-281-8863.
About The Canadian Condominium Institute
The Canadian Condominium Institute is the Voice of Condominium in Canada. It is a national, independent, non-profit organization dealing exclusively with condominium issues. Formed in 1982, CCI represents all participants in the condominium community. Interested groups are encouraged to work together toward one common goal — creating a successful and viable condominium community.
CCI operates primarily through Chapters across the country. The National membership meets once each fall for the Annual General Meeting, held in Toronto. Day to day business at the National level is conducted through the National Board, its Executive and its manager, Association Concepts.
About FCS
For over 25 years, FCS has been a leading consulting firm specializing in fire code compliance, auditing, alternative compliances, staff training on fire code building condition assessments, and evaluation for developers, engineering firms, property managers, and owners.
FCS holds a Certificate of Authorization (C of A) from Professional Engineers Ontario. FCS is also Canada's first ULC listed S-1001 Integrated Systems Testing Service Provider, and one of the leading authorities on all elements of the Ontario Fire Code (OFC) and code retrofits.
The Fire Code is the law! You are not a fire code expert, but not being in compliance puts your people and your building at risk. Fire Departments across Ontario are increasing inspections and enforcement to keep people safe. We can help you achieve and maintain sustainable fire code compliance.
