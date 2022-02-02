Springboro, PA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnnals of the Dragon: Guardian of the Lair, a new book by Barbie Bellinger, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Even a small child can make a difference.
That is what Ranon soon learns as he attempts to evade capture from crooked lawmen and poachers. He must make his way to the village of Scourge, located at the base of Mount Uriah, in the land of Drakenwick, to take his rightful place as the guardian of the lair, home to the mighty dragon Cartouche.
With the help of strangers and the voice of an elderly woman, a mystic, echoing in his mind, he is set on the correct path to achieve his calling.
He doesn't understand why or how he was chosen to protect the lair; he just knows that is his destiny and he cannot escape it, even when he is sidetracked and refuses to obey the voice.
About the Author
Barbie Bellinger is a licensed massage therapist who loves her job and enjoys walking, hiking, playing video and computer games, martial arts and loves animals. She is a former race car driver in the street stock division at Raceway 7. Bellinger is a former CNA, has a diploma in criminal justice, an electrician's diploma, short story writing, among others.
Annals of the Dragon: Guardian of the Lair is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-831-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/annals-of-the-dragon-guardian-of-the-lair/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/annals-of-the-dragon-guardian-of-the-lair/
