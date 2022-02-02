Forrest Hills, NY Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
February 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGermania: Hitler's Twisted Fantasy, a new book by Anthony Gordon Pilla, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In this "what if" fictional tale of Hitler's world, we see in his neurotic mind the conflict of Evil versus Good. In his sleep, he takes us on a journey in which his twisted fantasy will reveal thoughts of World War II events such as the 1936 Berlin Olympics, Lebenstraum, Oktoberfest Blitzkrieg, Operation Barbarossa, Lindbergh-Hitler Connection, the Jewish Exodus Plan, the Pacific Summit, World Government, and Germania-Good Life.
About the Author
Anthony Gordon Pilla taught social studies for thirty-five years. He is the author of Wave Mexicana-a tale of illegal immigrants invading America.
Germania: Hitler's Twisted Fantasy is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-800-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/germania/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/germania-hitlers-twisted-fantasy/
Contact Information
Contact Us
