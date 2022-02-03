Los Angeles, CA-Born Author Publishes Book on Ending Sexual Abuse
February 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWelcome to The Adventures of Lasso Locks, a new book by Caprice St. Pierre, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Showing the horrendous side of sexual abuse that victims every day must go through, Welcome to The Adventures of Lasso Locks shares the ugly truth. Showing the point of view of not only the victim but the predator as well, Lasso shows how a victim can heal and stop the cycle of sexual abuse.
About the Author
Caprice St. Pierre shares stories of her life to help others heal. She works to help her hometown of South-Central LA become better and help those who are from there. St. Pierre likes to see each person's journey and how they are successfully healing themselves!
Welcome to The Adventures of Lasso Locks is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1515-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/welcome-to-the-adventures-of-lasso-locks/
