Network Control Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services
February 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNetwork Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced that it has been included as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner® 2021 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services for the third consecutive time.
"We are honored to be included in this Gartner Market Guide report for the third time in a row," stated Mark Hearn, President and CEO of Network Control. "For nearly 25 years we have both helped to shape the market by continuously evolving our services and supporting technology to best meet the changing needs of business across their wireless, voice and data technology assets and related spend. We excel at finding billing errors and reducing costs, all while improving our customers' service levels. We're proud of how we have consistently provided measurable value for our customers."
Three key findings from this Gartner Report:
1. "Following the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises maintain their ambition to cut actual costs, reducing like-for-like spend. By now, they are increasingly also factoring in softer cost savings for process improvements and keeping inventories up-to-date.
2. Gartner client interactions show that enterprises want telecom expense management (TEM) providers to manage logistics and, increasingly, to take on life cycle management services for end-user devices. They are also expecting more proactivity from TEM providers in streamlining their estate across technology towers, eliminating duplicity.
3. Enterprises seek ongoing robust management as a key benefit of TEM; yet they still suffer challenges associated with inadequate statements of work and reactive rather than proactive engagement models. This leads to dissatisfaction with the quality of the service and hidden costs".
Hearn added, "We believe, Network Control has consistently led the market with proactive asset and spend management, detailed and accurate inventory, and aggressively stays ahead of carrier and supplier contract changes, we always find additional cost savings and value even when other TEM providers do not."
NOTE: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Network Control
For nearly 25 years Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com
