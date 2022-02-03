Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Goldilocks and Baby Bear: What Happened Next, a new book by Linda Hepner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Goldilocks and Baby Bear are both just turning five years old and become fast friends. He is drawn to her impulsive sense of curiosity and she to his warmth. In an idealized childhood near a forest they have frequent adventures, but are helped along by their friends, wild creatures, and even trees! The stories are a mix of childlike fantasies and real-life experiences which teach kindness, courage, and self-reliance.
About the Author
Linda Hepner grew up in England and these are some stories inspired by her early life with her cousins and country walks she took with her imaginative father.
These stories are only a handful of the many she has told to each of her American children and grandchildren. They are true tales, in a way, and so are the creatures who reenact some of the scenes from her life.
Linda thinks they are best read aloud, and she hopes the children listening will have lots of adventures of their own!
The Adventures of Goldilocks and Baby Bear: What Happened Next is a 72-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1337-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-goldilocks-and-baby-bear/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-goldilocks-and-baby-bear/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
