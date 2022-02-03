Orlando, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
February 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Grandma Diaries, a new book by Kishan Mills, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Grandma Diaries is complete fiction set in the state of Florida. These are two short stories of women who balance family and business with a sense of humor and wisdom. They're grandmothers, Milly Blackwood and Jackie VanDoren, who bring us joy and laughter. Milly, age seventy, runs a brothel in a trailer park, surrounded by rednecks. Jackie VanDoren is a widow in her fifties struggling to keep her head above water during a pandemic. These stories will keep you cheering for grandma.
About the Author
Kishan Mills has friends and family that inspired him to create characters and stories that need to be told. There are those of us that are underestimated as being meek and quiet. Like the characters Milly and Jackie, adversity is a motivator. Prove the haters wrong and reap the rich blessings God provides.
The Grandma Diaries is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3856-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-grandma-diaries/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-grandma-diaries/
