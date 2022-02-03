Webster, NY Educator and Author Publishes Children's Book
February 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWilliam Was Worried!, a new book written by Claudia Uschold and illustrated by Marissa Birke, has been released by RoseDog Books.
William is anxious about his move to a new school. Although he tries to make friends, he soon discovers it is not easy to be accepted into the group. His teacher, Mrs. Pringle, sees William's struggle and brings in the aid of another student to help William succeed in making new friends.
William Was Worried! demonstrates how children can positively react to the needs of another and be role models for initiating activities that include everyone. The story demonstrates how just one person can make a difference in the life of another.
About the Author
Claudia Uschold earned a BA in Elementary Education and Speech Pathology from Brockport State University and a Master of Education from Nazareth College in upstate New York. She and her husband reside in Webster, New York. Claudia enjoys spending time with children of all ages, including her six grandchildren. She is inspired to write stories that portray care and concern for others as found in her Christian faith.
About the Illustrator
Marissa Birke is a homeschooling mom and former educator from Ontario, New York. She enjoys doing DIY projects, crafting, and making art with her husband and three children. Marissa holds a BS in Early Childhood Education from Buffalo State College and an MS from Johns Hopkins University.
William Was Worried! is a 42-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4445-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/william-was-worried/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/william-was-worried/
