Herndon, VA Author & Retired Foreign Service Officer Publishes Novel
February 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDanger and Romance in Foreign Lands, a new book by Stephen E. Eisenbraun, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
To see the world, to report political intrigue and corruption abroad, to take the gifts of white privilege and freedom as an American citizen and do something worthwhile-these are the ambitions of Scott Higgins, a young American foreign correspondent in South Asia who becomes caught up in dramatic political events in Bangladesh and Pakistan in the 1970s. It is in India that he also makes an unexpected connection with Rakhi, a smart, savvy, and sultry woman who is also a banking professional. Together Scott and Rakhi move to Nairobi, where, even as newlyweds, their lives and welfare are seriously threatened in the exotic country of Kenya. Later, after an extravagant honeymoon in Paris, their last assignment is in London, where Rakhi's career blossoms, but not without its severe troubles.
"An American diplomat's nostalgic reverie into the past of postings in Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, and Kenya. The story escalates into a catching modern odyssey of cross-cultural romance, political events, and the decisive coming of age of South Asian women. Eisenbraun weaves a delicate tale through Scott, the journalist, and Rakhi, the sultry, attractive Indian banker. A pleasurable, magnetic read." — Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Women's Rights Activist, Pakistan
About the Author
Stephen E. Eisenbraun is a retired Foreign Service Officer whose assignments overseas included Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, and Kenya. His Washington assignments included, among other offices, the India desk, the Tunisia desk, and the combined Kenya and Uganda desks. Eisenbraun was a political officer during tumultuous times in South Asia when India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh experienced political turmoil, including an Air Force mutiny in Bangladesh and the burning of the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan. Eisenbraun was Deputy Chief of Mission in Sierra Leone and Principal Officer/Consul in Mombasa, Kenya. In Washington, Eisenbraun also worked on the staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Eisenbraun studied Hindi at Delhi University in India under the auspices of a fellowship from the American Institute of Indian Studies. He has a master's degree in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies. In retirement, Eisenbraun continues to work as a consultant to the Department of State as the Editor in Chief of the Department's annual Country Reports on Human Rights. He is a past Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Foreign Service Journal. Follow the author online at https://stepheneisenbraun.com/
Danger and Romance in Foreign Lands is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4089-0. It is also available in hardcover. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/danger-and-romance-in-foreign-lands-pb/
