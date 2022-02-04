Kennett Square, PA Author Publishes Book about Italian Immigrant Grandmother
February 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife's Journey, a new book by Josephine B. Pasquarello, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on the real-life experiences of the author's paternal grandmother, Life's Journey: A Young Italian Immigrant Peasant in 1899 Travels to South Philadelphia Searching for a Better Life and Love explores the emigration of a young woman, Geltrude Carmela DiLullo, from Italy to the United States at the turn of the twentieth century as part of an arranged marriage.
Along the way, with a lot of hard work and dedication, Geltrude-or Carmela, as she prefers to be called-overcomes enormous obstacles, from her solo journey across the seas to overcoming illness and betrayal; finds love in the life arranged for her; and begins a legacy for her family, which is flourishing still today.
About the Author
Josephine B. Pasquarello is a writer and public speaker with a passion for her Italian heritage, her hometown of Philadelphia, and family life. As a writer, she regularly contributes short stories to several periodicals. Her first book, Love & Loyalty (2017), is available for purchase now from the Dorrance bookstore online.
An entrepreneur, Pasquarello has successfully operated several small businesses in the Philadelphia area over the years through the same hard work, love, and dedication instilled in her by her family.
The tenth of twelve children, Pasquarello was raised in Philadelphia by an Italian immigrant mother, hailing from a simple background to find success in her life. Now a mother and grandmother, she enjoys travelling, especially to small villages in Italy, and Broadway musicals.
Life's Journey is a 306-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7265-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lifes-journey-a-young-italian-peasant-in-1899-travels-to-south-philadelphia-searching-for-a-better-life-and-love/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
