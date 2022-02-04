Issaquah, WA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNeedles, a new book by William Wrede, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Needles is a tree with dreams. He wants to give the wind in the forest a voice but encounters many obstacles along the way. Needles's story is the tale of the life cycle of a tree, as seen by landscape architect dreamer, William Wrede. This beautifully illustrated journey honors the beauty and awe of nature. At a time when our forests are in danger, it is vitally important for everyone to focus on our environment. Needles presents an important act of nature in a visual, artistic, almost musical way.
About the Author
William Wrede grew up, spending time in Seattle, Washington and in a mining camp near Fairbanks, Alaska. He enjoyed bike riding, spending time as a master gardener and telling stories. The tale of Needles and his journey is part of his legacy and love for nature.
Needles is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7281-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/needles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/needles/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us