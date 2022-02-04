Shelton, CT Author Publishes Riveting Fiction Novel
February 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOctober, a new book by David Broder, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Can an angry, disaffected, self-destructive young man find hope and solace at an insane asylum when he doesn't believe they can possibly exist?
It is 1983, and Derek is twenty-one and at war with existence itself. If he is vanquished, he lives. If he is victorious, he dies.
October challenges all the life-affirming ideas we have been imbued with by calling into question the notions that life has value and meaning, that love is not selfish, and that the people we are closest to will not harm us.
October will resonate with those who feel we are all living our lives in delusion, trusting traditional values, relying on all those beliefs that are created to do nothing more than give us a reason to get out of bed. October is for those who, like its author, David Broder, question everything and trust nothing.
About the Author
David Broder was born in a log cabin and raised by wolves…
He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BA in history. His studies focused on German romanticism and neo-romanticism from the Revolutions of 1848 through the fall of the Nazi Regime. Broder minored in philosophy, in which he focused on existential nihilism and became an ardent follower of the ideas of Friedrich Nietzsche and Arthur Schopenhauer.
Broder has always been a creative individual. In addition to writing, he is a musician playing guitar and keyboards, composing and recording his own version of '80s influenced gothic rock. He has released four CDs, which are available at https://davidbrts.com.
Broder is an avid fan of classic and antique cars. He owns three Jaguars and an old Triumph, which means he is also a masochist.
Broder resides in Shelton, Connecticut, with his wife, his two adult sons, several frogs, snakes, tropical fish, and whatever happens to be crawling around in the backyard.
October is a 434-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-387-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/october/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/october/
