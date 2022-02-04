Miami Gardens, FL Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
February 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRhymer Reason: Volume III, a new book by Renwick Rhymer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rhymer Reason: Volume III is Living Poetry. Its meaning can and does differ from reader to reader as their own experiences shapes their perceptions. Renwick Rhymer shares his points of view from things he has experienced himself and hope to inspire others as he has been in life.
About the Author
Renwick Rhymer is a modern philosopher willing to discuss anything, within reason. And a few things outside of it. He longs for the improvement of mankind mentally, physically, and emotionally. His views on spirituality are relatively fluid and dynamic but tend to be based in morality. We can grow when we help each other to grow.
Rhymer Reason: Volume III is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7097-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/rhymer-reason/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rhymer-reason-volume-iii/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
