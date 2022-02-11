Lewes, DE Author Publishes Children's Book
February 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet's Go to the Alien Pet Shop!, a new book by Barbara Woods, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pets are special friends to all children, including those with disabilities. In this imaginary Pet Shop, discover pets rescued from other planets, where there are many creatures that are just like our cats and dogs but with their own special interesting and loving traits.
These alien pets described are funny and fun, and their names are anagrams to puzzle through… So, have fun discovering Alien Pets!
About the Author
Barbara Woods has an M.A. in Art Therapy from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C. She is an artist and artisan.
Barbara has three children, one of whom is disabled, three cats (Coco, Brownie, and Mickey), and one dog, Sadie.
Let's Go to the Alien Pet Shop! is a 34-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7219-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lets-go-to-the-alien-pet-shop/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lets-go-to-the-alien-pet-shop/
