Eugene, OR Author Publishes Book on Climate Change
February 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Upside of Down, a new book by Joel Bernard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We are facing a critical juncture in our societal order. Weather conditions are forcing communities into life altering scenarios. Regions of the country will no longer be capable of sustaining human activity. Mankind is at a tipping point, and we will have to decide whether to continue ignoring nature's warnings or live with the consequences. The Upside of Down explores the changes to social order caused by climate disruption and the need to plan for the necessity of population relocation and our ability to provide help to displaced communities.
About the Author
Joel Bernard has committed his life to environmental stewardship. He enjoys gardening, planting trees, and exploring the integrated systems of our natural environment. Bernard is a member of the Long Tom Watershed Organization, Environmental Action, Community Action, Community Conservation, and Sister City Communities. Bernard has been involved with disaster relief and related housing issues for over fifteen years. He remains an active member of local government. He lives in Oregon, is married and has three children.
The Upside of Down is a 378-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7063-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-upside-of-down/
