Denver, CO Author Publishes Cookbook
February 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Not Squash: Summer Squash Cook Book, a new book by Keith Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Keith Johnson spent most of his life only having squash cooked in butter, but his extensive travels have led him into a whole new world of summer squash cooking. With recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and snacks, Johnson's Why Not Squash brings new and inventive ways to have zucchini, yellow squash, and pattypans. Your family is sure to enjoy all the deliciousness summer squashes have to offer, and may even be inspired to create some recipes of your very own!
About the Author
Keith Johnson was born in Chicago, but at nineteen, he joined the Navy and went on to live in a total of thirteen states and twenty-two cities, as well as traveling extensively to ten countries and over thirty seaports.
Why Not Squash: Summer Squash Cook is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7140-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-not-squash/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
