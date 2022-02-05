Bay Shore, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
February 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDyani: The Sunflower Princess, a new book by Stephanie Barnes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing, Inc.
When Dyani has a wonderful dream about a beautiful yellow sunflower, she wakes up and runs to her mom, telling her they need to leave right away to find it! On this beautiful autumn day, will they have any luck at the town's fall festival in finding Dyani's dream sunflower?
Dyani: The Sunflower Princess is a story about making memories and the bonds between a mother and a daughter. Meant to inspire and uplift single mothers, you will see that it is enough just to be there for your child, stand by their side, and love them unconditionally.
About the Author
Stephanie M. Barnes is the mother of Dyani. They reside in Long Island, New York. Barnes is an educator and has her BA in psychology as well as dual master's degree in childhood education and special education grades one through six. She loves traveling and exploring new places with her partner Kelvin.
Dyani: The Sunflower Princess is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 and eBook ($9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4242-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing, Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dyani-the-sunflower-princess/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dyani-the-sunflower-princess/
