DevHub.com Reports Strong Year Over Year Growth and the Acquisition of Brickwork Software
February 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsSeattle, WA - DevHub, Inc the leading data experience platform powering 210 brands and over 2,000,000 experiences announced 36% growth year over year for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. With the addition of Brickwork Software starting May 4 and the company's strong momentum with partners throughout the pandemic, DevHub is poised to capture more of the nearly $100 billion dollar local, channel, co-op and b2b digital marketing market in 2022.
"We have the wind in our sails and we continue to keep partners and brands on the leading edge of customer experience across any device," said Mark Michael DevHub's chief executive officer. "We continue to see strong demand for data experience that scales a brand's presence across local, channel and b2b marketing opportunities. Our bet on partners utilizing 'powered by DevHub,' is further positioning us for unmatched growth in the future and we're thrilled Brickwork Software enabled us to tell that story."
Key Direct Wins
For the year ending December 31, 2021, DevHub (including Brickwork Software) -
Local:
Chanel
Saks Fifth Avenue
Bonobos
David Yurman
Channel:
Starkey
B2B:
Springer Nature
Saviynt
Key Partner Wins:
Netsertive
Integrated Digital Strategies
Pica9
DevHub is the data experience platform that helps brands and partners scale websites 'experiences' to their customers based on geography, persona and / or product. More than 210 brands trust DevHub to generate digital experiences across any device.
