DevHub.com Reports Strong Year Over Year Growth and the Acquisition of Brickwork Software

× Email DevHub.com

Seattle, WA - DevHub, Inc the leading data experience platform powering 210 brands and over 2,000,000 experiences announced 36% growth year over year for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. With the addition of Brickwork Software starting May 4 and the company's strong momentum with partners throughout the pandemic, DevHub is poised to capture more of the nearly $100 billion dollar local, channel, co-op and b2b digital marketing market in 2022."We have the wind in our sails and we continue to keep partners and brands on the leading edge of customer experience across any device," said Mark Michael DevHub's chief executive officer. "We continue to see strong demand for data experience that scales a brand's presence across local, channel and b2b marketing opportunities. Our bet on partners utilizing 'powered by DevHub,' is further positioning us for unmatched growth in the future and we're thrilled Brickwork Software enabled us to tell that story."Key Direct WinsFor the year ending December 31, 2021, DevHub (including Brickwork Software) -Local:ChanelSaks Fifth AvenueBonobosDavid YurmanChannel:StarkeyB2B:Springer NatureSaviyntKey Partner Wins:NetsertiveIntegrated Digital StrategiesPica9DevHub is the data experience platform that helps brands and partners scale websites 'experiences' to their customers based on geography, persona and / or product. More than 210 brands trust DevHub to generate digital experiences across any device.