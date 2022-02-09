Daemen College Launches Self-Paced Online Degree Program in Partnership with Total Testing
February 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsDaemen College, named a National College of Distinction for the past 10 consecutive years, is offering students at all levels the chance to earn an affordable, fully-online degree by partnering with Total Testing. Total Testing offers the opportunity to earn a Bachelor's Degree through a self-paced, accelerated NCCRS-accredited online program. A student can earn up to 90 credits through Daemen-approved, individualized transfer equivalency tests, and then transfer to Daemen to complete the remaining 30 credits of the degree.
"At Daemen, we are committed to breaking down barriers to degree completion," said Elizabeth Wright, dean of the Health and Human Services Division at Daemen College. "We are excited to partner with Total Testing to offer accessible, high-quality, online degrees."
Daemen and Total Testing seek to provide a solution for students looking for an accelerated degree at a low cost. In 10 months, students can earn up to 75 percent of their degree online. Total Testing members are provided with free online self-study materials and full access to student support counselors.
Each credit earned through testing equivalency can cost as little as $33, with a flat monthly Total Testing membership fee of $300 until 90 credits are achieved. Students control the pace, and consequently, the cost.
The Daemen Total Testing program caters to a wide range of individuals, including:
"Daemen is excited to provide innovative pathways for bachelor's degree completion," said Matthew Ward, Dean of the Division of Arts and Sciences at Daemen.
For further information visit our website at www.totaltestingedu.com or find Total Testing on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
About Daemen College
Founded in 1947, Daemen College is a premier private college of national distinction offering over 65 majors in professional health sciences and the liberal arts. The curriculum includes seven core elements-critical thinking and creative problem solving, information literacy, communication skills, affective awareness, moral and ethical discernment, contextual integration, and civic responsibility. In today's rapidly changing world, a Daemen education offers lasting value and provides students and alumni a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Connect online at Daemen.edu.
About Total Testing
Total Testing is an affordable, self-paced online method by which adult students can earn college credit with transfer equivalency tests. Total Testing is a subsidiary of Testing and Training International (TTI), which has been offering cost-effective and efficient pathways to degree completion in partnerships with institutions of higher education for more than 25 years.
Contact Information
Allyson Rubenstein
Total Testing
Contact Us
Allyson Rubenstein
Total Testing
Contact Us