Learning Love Languages this Valentine's Day / Lingoda, an online language school, partners with dating expert Maria Avgitidis to highlight the variety of love languages
February 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsMIAMI, February 8, 2022 – Lingoda, one of the top online language schools, today announced the launch of its new campaign to highlight the variety of love languages during this Valentine's Day season. The campaign will partner Lingoda with popular NYC-based matchmaker, Maria Avgitidis, the founder of Agape Match and host of the Ask a Matchmaker podcast. Maria is also known as @MatchmakerMaria on social media.
Communication is an important element within any relationship, from the actual spoken word to the more subtle gestures. Pairing Lingoda's expertise in the spoken word in various languages with Maria's relationship expertise, consumers will be able to comprehend the importance of language and communication in relationships. With many still trying to think of the perfect gift to get that special someone in their lives, the campaign will seek to educate consumers on how to give the gift of (love) language to their partners this Valentine's Day. During a live session on Maria's popular #AskAMatchmaker session on Feb 9, she will introduce her audience to the love languages and educate them on how to decode and translate your partner's love language.
"Love Languages are not something you learn in school or in class. Our partnership with Matchmaker Maria may seem like an unlikely pairing at first glance," said Michael Shangkuan, CEO of Lingoda. "But with Maria and her expertise in the dating world, she can give insights into the Five Love Languages while Lingoda can teach you better communication in a variety of languages. We can't teach you love languages but we can teach you Spanish, French, German, and English.
Lingoda's learning method caters to the adult needs of learning a language. When you want to learn a language quickly, you can take as many classes per week as you wish. If you want to learn at a more leisurely pace, you can also do that. In addition, students are constantly learning with our expert teachers who give ample opportunities to practice speaking skills in a safe, judgment-free environment while exposing you to many different dialects and accents.
To follow along with content, follow Lingoda on Instagram. To learn more about Lingoda or its class offerings, visit here https://www.lingoda.com/en/.
ABOUT LINGODA
Lingoda is one of the top online language schools. Founded in Berlin, Germany in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, Spanish and French to over 80,000 students worldwide. Our private and small group classes are taught by over 1,500 qualified, native-speaking teachers. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to empower even the busiest people to master a language and unlock their potential - at any time, from anywhere. Visit www.lingoda.com for additional information.
Contact Information
Susanne Börensen
Lingoda GmbH
---
Contact Us
Susanne Börensen
Lingoda GmbH
---
Contact Us