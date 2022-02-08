Fairfield, ND Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry
February 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Inner Thoughts a new book by Mark Kordon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This thoughtful collection of poetry emphasizes how God is here for everyone. He has been there for author Mark Kordon through the good times and the bad. Kordon believes everyone needs a special place to go when they need deep inner peace and to feel closer to God – for him that is The Badlands.
About the Author
Mark Kordon grew up on a cattle ranch in North Dakota with his dad and uncle, and he remained in the area after marrying his wife, Deb.
My Inner Thoughts is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1414-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-inner-thoughts/
