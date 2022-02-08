Escondido, CA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
February 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetry: Heart and Soul, a new book by Efrain Padilla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Efrain Padilla's Poetry covers an array of experiences: loss, family, craziness, controversy, and the author's experience. He hopes that readers can relate to his poetry.
About the Author
Efrian Padilla's family is from a Spanish, Italian, and Greek background. Many generations ago his family settled in the Jalisco region close to Guadalajara. Padilla is a first-generation US citizen. He has studied in both the US and Mexico. He loves to play guitar, stay active, and travel.
Poetry: Heart and Soul is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1204-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poetry-heart-and-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetry-heart-and-soul/
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
