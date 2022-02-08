Reston, VA Author Publishes Thriller Sequel
February 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Passionate Woman, a new book by Arthur Sullivan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Passionate Woman is the thrilling and important sequel to Arthur Sullivan's A Dispassionate Man. Linda is hellbent on revenge against the man who took her fiancé's life, Jumbol, a notorious human trafficker in Thailand. With the aid of her previous stepchildren, Sister Susan, a Catholic nun, and Daniel, a former Ranger for the US Army, Linda travels to Thailand to remove Jumbol and his evil from the world.
About the Author
Arthur Sullivan resides in the Reston Town Center in Reston, Virginia. After the death of his wife Victoria in April 2020, he has dedicated himself to writing and spending time with family, including his four children and fourteen grandchildren.
A Passionate Woman is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7243-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-passionate-woman/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-passionate-woman/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
