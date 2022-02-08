Redmond, WA Author Publishes Interior Design Guide
February 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe You by Design: The Ultimate Guide in Discovering You Through Design, a new book by Geraldine Howe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Decorating projects can often seem intimidating, and with all of the questions and doubt, you may find yourself settling on a decision that requires a large budget but still doesn't satisfy your vision. Be You by Design presents an alternative approach, one that focuses on unlocking your latent creative potential. Using the science of genetics and personology, Geraldine Howe offers something for designers of every background, allowing you to discover the design methodology that best suits your personality.
Be You by Design: The Ultimate Guide in Discovering You Through Design is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4281-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/be-you-by-design/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/be-you-by-design/
