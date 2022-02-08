Central Islip, NY Author Publishes Mystery Thriller
February 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond the Spectrum, a new book by George C. Vlachos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Richie, a successful businessman, is slowly discovering that his late wife was not as perfect as he thought. Their son, Mark, a high-functioning autistic teenager has interests not unlike other boys his age. Jamie, the newly hired housekeeper, stabilizes the home and in doing so, helps bridge a communication gap between Mark and his dad. Ultimately, Jamie fills a void for both father and son. Mark's issues with his mom manifest themselves in dreams that have recently come to light. Dreams that point to murder!
About the Author
George C. Vlachos lives in New York. This is George Vlachos' second published book.
Beyond the Spectrum is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4283-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beyond-the-spectrum/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beyond-the-spectrum/
