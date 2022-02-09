Plymouth, Massachusetts Author Publishes Book on Children and Their Feelings
February 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's Okay To Be, a new book by Mike Coombs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's okay to be… illustrates some new and big emotions young ones encounter as they grow into themselves. It advocates for children to understand that these feelings and experiences are normal, to meet them head on, and it's okay to let them "be".
About the Author
Mike Coombs was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and received his bachelor's of science degree in Marketing Management from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. A long career in business administration followed. Mike is still learning a lot, especially that it is okay to be thankful. He would like to thank all those who encouraged him throughout the process of creating this book. He and his wife Colleen are the parents of triplet daughters, and now reside in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
It's Okay To Be is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7068-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/its-okay-to-be/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
