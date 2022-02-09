Spartanburg, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLurchen the Urchin, a new book by Aidan Atance, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Lurchen the Urchin is content with his life, for his sheltered community brings him no strife, yet like our own lives, or waves in the sea, change is unstill; it brings forth atrocity.
About the Author
Aidan Atance was a normal boy, normal as they come. But oh! the never-ending meat grinder that is society pulverized his innocent soul. It was on the 29th of November, 2009, in his kindergarten class that this villain was born, for there in those halls did he receive a "red-light" denotation for misconduct. How could such pristine behavior be rewarded with such savage reviewal? At that point in time, Aidan Atance saw society for the pathetic rat race it was and dedicated his pen to the subjugation of the crass brutality that struck him so. In time, beyond this point in history, he will become the very rational for which fear is defined. And from whence his reign of terror came will be sited as this very publication-the work that began it all: Lurchen the Urchin.
Lurchen the Urchin is a 92-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-487-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lurchen-the-urchin/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/lurchen-the-urchin/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
