Cicero, NY Author Publishes Cancer Survival Memoir
February 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStory of Survival: Always Keep Fighting, a new book by Cindy Claflin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Story of Survival: Always Keep Fighting is Cindy Claflin's true-life story about survival. It is about surviving cancer and other obstacles. Maybe someone also going through cancer can relate, and this book can give them hope.
You can live through anything, no matter how horrific. Cindy did. Find the strength within to fight to survive.
About the Author
Cindy Claflin tries to help others as much as possible. She considers herself a good listener and has a lot of friends. She has two dogs, whom she loves very much; they have given her the strength to fight and come home.
Cindy's family is very important to her. Her mother is her rock; she has been through a lot and still remains strong. She is in the book and she is from whom Cindy draws a lot of her strength.
Story of Survival: Always Keep Fighting is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1374-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/story-of-survival-always-keep-fighting/
