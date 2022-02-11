Food Traceability System at Saljamex
February 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsFor over 30 years, Saljamex has been a leader in Processed Meats, Hot Dogs, Hams, Luncheon Meats, Chorizo, Sliced Ham, Deli Meats & Marinated Products. Saljamex's products are lovingly packaged under their international brands – 'D'Héctor', 'Casa López', 'Great For Chef' and 'Alys'.
V5 Food Traceability System with SAP Integration - With such a large facility that manufactures hundreds of inventory items and SKU's, there is a lot of room for error. This is especially true if the traditional pen and paper route is used to bridge the gap between management and the production floor. Saljamex needed a Food Traceability System which would allow a tight weighing scale integration with SAP, the company's ERP system and the selected solution for controlling plant floor ingredient management.
For these reasons, Saljamex decided to implement V5 Traceability from SG Systems Global. V5 shares data with SAP (using the SG Systems API relating to formulations, production schedules, inventory, allergens, locations, operators, and purchase orders. SAP receives up-to-date information, eliminating the need for handwritten records and manual filing systems). Traceability system for food manufacturing plants requires a combination of hardware and software to be effective. Weighing scale integration with SAP has always been a problem for manufacturing companies which SG Systems Global has now solved with the use of API's.
Saljamex Food Traceability System is comprised of 13 V5 Formula System workstations. The devices consist of barcode scanners, printers, touch screens and scales (in production) and wireless tablet computers with barcode scanners in the warehouse areas.
CEO, Jacobo Lopez Aldrete comments "To comply with GFSI and handle stringent SQF requirements, we needed a Food Traceability System that used data captured from the production floor directly. V5 Traceability from SG Systems was a proven production traceability system in the food industry, linked with SAP and also worked with our Spanish speaking workforce. They have a unique solution which is easy to use and they are willing and able to modify their product to meet our needs. We like SG Systems and the weighing scale integration with SAP!"
V5 WMS (Warehouse Management System) - SAP is able has accurate, up-to-the minute financial data due to the inventory controls enabled by the SG Systems V5 WMS module. This includes allergen control, ingredient put-away rules, labeling and pallet management for orders downloaded from SAP. This process ensures inventory can be scanned at the weighing stations to validate that the ingredients are the correct ones for the formula. The Food Traceability System prevents 'out of specification' batches and products which have deviated from the master formulation an improves ERP Performance .
Planning Manager, Eduardo Javier Valle Sánchez states "V5 Traceability makes production planning and scheduling less paper based and complicated. Batches are made with improved accuracy and to the specification set in SAP. The software is simple to use and operator-friendly. The best traceability system for food manufacturing by far."
