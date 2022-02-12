Ontario, Canada Author Publishes Novel of Suspense
February 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMiranda's Appeasement, a new book by Barbara Ann Allemeersch (Duriancik), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A pretty young woman, around eighteen, was abducted, beaten, raped, and left to die by four men. She miraculously survives the terrible ordeal physically. Years later, she becomes a police officer in Atlanta, Georgia, promoted to the criminal investigation division. Miranda was handed a case involving a child that was beaten beyond recognition, raped, and left to die. This case haunted Miranda of her own cruel fate years ago. Something in her mind suddenly snapped.
The past and the present suddenly collide. She appears to develop multiple personalities. Miranda once a victim, becomes the villain. She abducts and tortures three surrogates, replacing three of the four men that got away with the crime. She finds herself working on both sides of the law with the FBI agent that maybe has the answer to solve the past and present crimes. Just by a stroke of luck, the man that raped her comes back in her life. Now everyone plays the game under her terms.
"This is a gripping, powerful book that will have you holding out hope until the very last page." – Pacific Book Review
About the Author
Barbara Ann Allemeersch (Duriancik) was born in the town of Rodney Ontario, on December 20, 1952. Worked as a Developmental Service Worker, medical Assistant for over thirty years with the Ministry of Community and Social Services. She enjoyed working with psychiatrists, psychologist to help make the lives of the mentally underdeveloped much easier. Since retired she felt compelled to write a story about an injustice that occurred to a young girl. This novel is a fictional depiction of a true story.
Find out more about the author at https://www.barbaraallemeerschauthor.page/.
Miranda's Appeasement is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7258-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mirandas-appeasement/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us