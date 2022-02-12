New York, NY Author Publishes Collection of Compositions
February 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAshes 2 Ashes, a new book by Anthony Henwood-Ghett$, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ashes 2 Ashes is a raw collection of works by Anthony Henwood–Ghett$, filled with drama, suspense, a quest to make it out of the Ghetto of California, where he's dealing with the struggle, fake friends, family, associates, women, unbelievers, you name it.
About the Author
Anthony Henwood-Ghett$ grew up in LA, facing racial discrimination, trying to rise above it all. He loves to play basketball with friends and family.
Ashes 2 Ashes is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0892-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ashes-2-ashes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ashes-2-ashes/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
