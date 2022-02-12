Piscataway, NJ Author Publishes Analysis of STEM Programs
February 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Future for STEM Is Grim: Why That Is True!…How to Fix It!, a new book by George Lopac, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a look into America's future. Analyzing America's abuse of the educational process and its indifferent attitude toward monitoring technology development, author George Lopac, Jr. hereby addresses a subject which, to America's great detriment, is otherwise largely ignored.
Our nation's waning ability to develop STEM skill sets is hampering our ability to compete in a global market driven by super technology. Paradigm shifts are therefore critical to America's future. Through this book, Lopac offers two new paradigms that will keep America's development of STEM skill sets in sync with the development of global super technology skill sets.
About the Author
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, George Lopac, Jr. graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School's Aeronautical Engineering Program in 1957. He went on to earn a BSME from the New York City College of Engineering and a MSME from the University of Connecticut.
With thirty-eight years of engineering experience, Lopac has designed, developed, and manufactured retail and disposable medical devices and has held a number of leadership and training roles in his field. Lopac has taught engineering for fourteen years and contributed to the development and implementation of a rigorous, comprehensive STEM curriculum at New Jersey's Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technologies.
The Future for STEM Is Grim: Why That Is True!…How to Fix It! is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7033-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-future-for-stem-is-grim/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-future-for-stem-is-grim/
