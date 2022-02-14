Akron, OH Author Publishes Children's Book
February 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSomebody, a new book by Lura Beaven, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
All children are special and can be whatever they dream to be. The character in this story falls asleep thinking of their future and has the most splendid dream where the letters of his/her name come to life to share ideas of future careers. Parents and schools alike can use this story to educate children about all the world has to offer and that everybody is actually "Somebody" just waiting to be unwrapped!
About the Author
Lura Beaven grew up on a farm in New York which she loved and holds dear to her heart. Throughout her teenage years, she worked in ice cream stands, theaters, cafeterias, and tutoring facilities. More recently as a teacher, she's had the privilege to work with children from pre-school through twelfth grade. She has found that all children think about what they want to be when they grow up and she hopes to inspire them to think of the many amazing opportunities the world presents. She enjoys being outside with her family, cooking, gardening, painting, and singing. She and her husband have two children. Together they enjoy playing sports and visiting new destinations.
Somebody is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7198-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/somebody/
