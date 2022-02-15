Whiting, NJ Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTo the Glory of His Name! A Book of Poetry Prayer and Praise, a new book by Marian Colton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written over the course of many years, Marian Colton compiles for the first time a collection of poetry, reflections, and ruminations from her time working as a paraprofessional in the Special Education Department of the Brick Township School District to her life in retirement living in a "fifty-five and over" community. While some of her reflections have changed over time, it is clear that the glory of God has not. While we may all be facing different circumstances and challenges, God loves each and every one of us. He is there for the faithful, to guide them and meet their needs as troubled waters rise. Colton makes this sentiment evident in her simple, easy-to-read poetry, and will inspire any reader to begin a Faith journey of their very own.
About the Author
Marian Colton was a special needs Bible education teacher for over twenty-five years. She and her husband were both Royal Ranger Commanders for twelve years. They currently serve together as team leaders for Good News Nursing Home Ministry Team of Calvary Lighthouse Church, Lakewood, New Jersey, for the past fifteen years. Additionally, they are active in their community by serving on the Safety Patrol Committee.
Colton's poetry has been featured in the Crestwood Village Sun newspaper every month since September 2015. This paper is circulated through twelve different retirement villages as well as placed in local nursing homes, libraries, and shops.
Colton is a grandmother to ten and a great-grandmother to three, with one on the way! Her life is full, active, and filled with the service to others, "To the Glory of His name!"
To the Glory of His Name! A Book of Poetry Prayer and Praise is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7293-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/to-the-glory-of-his-name-a-book-of-poetry-prayer-and-praise/
