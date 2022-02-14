Unforgeable Labs LVC: MovieShots - Making film history with NFTs
February 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVaduz/Liechtenstein - As a digital collectible, MovieShots aims to link the two worlds of film and NFT. The company, (founded by a group of Austrians), enables film lovers to now call a part of their favorite film their own.
With their brand MovieShots, the young start-up sets the gold standard in film NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Using software developed in-house, individual still images from iconic films transform and become originals. Using NFT technology, this content can be made ownable as unique digital items with guaranteed proof of ownership on the blockchain, for example as collectibles and for trading on various NFT marketplaces.
The first MovieShots will be generated on the Ethereum blockchain, which will use proof of stake in the future - an environmentally friendly alternative to the energy-intensive proof of work method.
Like a piece of the original film reel
With a MovieShot, you become the exclusive owner of an iconic 'clip' of your favorite film, just as if you had ownership of a piece of the original film reel! The edition per film is made up of the number of cuts and is therefore strictly limited. Each cut marks the end of one MovieShot and the start of the next. The MovieShots team selects one still image from each of these segments to represent the film segment on the blockchain.
Items for the Metaverse
Additionally, each NFT is tagged with individual properties such as actors, costumes or props. With this data, the company enables a transfer to the metaverse, for example, Decentraland. There it will then be possible, (among other things), to wear an actor's hair as a three-dimensional hairstyle. In addition, the collected seconds of the feature film can be used to vote on various topics in the community.
Launch with Beta Film GmbH
Through a cooperation with Beta Film GmbH, the German cult film "Run Lola Run" could well be acquired exclusively for the NFT processing as a collector's item. In the multiple award-winning action thriller, Franka Potente is constantly on the hunt for the lost DM 100,000.
The MovieShots for the film "Lola Rennt" are scheduled to be released this March and will be offered at the purchase price of approximately 200€.
MovieShots - From the idea to the NFT
Since 2014, 32-year-old MovieShots founder Jan Leitenbauer has worked as an editor for various TV stations and edited numerous short films in his spare time. He became enthusiastic about the topic of 'blockchain' as early as 2017 and then completed an online course on blockchain at the University of Nicosia in 2019.
As a passionate film lover and co-founder of the Austrian NFT project CryptoWiener, the inventor of MovieShots wanted to combine the two worlds of NFT and film. MovieShots is meant to bridge the gap between the aficionado and the filmmaker, thereby bringing appreciation about the creation of the artwork into a new era.
Early on, Jan Leitenbauer realised the magnitude of his undertaking, for which he now has an entire and complete team at his side. "There are many areas to think about. In addition to programming on the blockchain, NFT creation and defining the properties of around 1,400 individual images, a community has to be built up and looked after. The design should be perfect, of course, and you can only do that with a very motivated team. I am delighted that I found the right people at the right time," says Jan Leitenbauer.
Partnerships
The partnership with Beta Film GmbH now goes way beyond "Run Lola Run". For example, other international films have already been exclusively licensed, which the team will not officially announce momentarily.
Furthermore, there is an ongoing partnership with the Austrian Film Museum in Vienna, in which historical film classics are digitised for MovieShots and are also scheduled to be released as NFTs as early as Q2 2022.
